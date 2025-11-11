Comparing LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL)

Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pheton and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pheton alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pheton 1 0 0 0 1.00 LifeMD 1 2 5 1 2.67

LifeMD has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 156.66%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Pheton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of LifeMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pheton has a beta of 5.08, indicating that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pheton and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pheton N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -2.41% N/A -8.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pheton and LifeMD”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pheton $450,000.00 8.96 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A LifeMD $212.45 million 1.15 -$18.88 million ($0.21) -24.43

Pheton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Summary

LifeMD beats Pheton on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pheton

(Get Free Report)

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies. It also provides LifeMD PC, a direct-to-consumer virtual primary care which includes 24/7 access to a provider for their primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs; and offers virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics and imaging, wellness coaching, and more. In addition, the company offers PDFSimpli, an online software as a service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents; ResumeBuild which provides digital resume and cover letter services; SignSimpli, a digital signature platform; and LegalSimpli, a provider of legal forms for consumers and small businesses. It sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pheton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pheton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.