Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $391.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.89 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.44.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

