Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,913,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,183,000 after purchasing an additional 363,681 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,723,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,487,000 after buying an additional 353,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,860,000 after buying an additional 49,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 25,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 553,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,986,017. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,502.56. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 183.63%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.