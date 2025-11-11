Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

