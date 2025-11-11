iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $94.3950, with a volume of 25743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

