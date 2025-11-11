Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 223,621 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average daily volume of 111,203 call options.

Nebius Group Stock Down 7.0%

Nebius Group stock traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,872,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,468,677. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

