NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NuScale Power traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.6720. 19,921,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 14,159,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMR. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,654,282.56. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 39.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 23.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

