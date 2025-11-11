Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 1.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Tuesday after Erste Group Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $132.41 and last traded at $134.8750. 6,995,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,017,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.26.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after buying an additional 316,309 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

