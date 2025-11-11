ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $433.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.19 million.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,094. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 118,342.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 111.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 46,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho set a $8.15 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

