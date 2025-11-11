Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Issues Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 3,598,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,338. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 142.9% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,829,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,190,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 740,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 565.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 456,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 190,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.