Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Issues Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
CABA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 3,598,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,338. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 142.9% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,829,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,190,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 740,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 565.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 456,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 190,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
