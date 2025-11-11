Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.9199, with a volume of 2978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.
Several research firms have commented on SUHJY. Zacks Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Hung Kai Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.
