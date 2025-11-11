Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.1%

CALM stock opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,241.68. This represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.