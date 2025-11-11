Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Aviva PLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 243.1% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.54.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

