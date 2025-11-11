186,950 Shares in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. $BWB Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 182.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $463.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Shellberg sold 32,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $517,336.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 325,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,625.51. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Crocker sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $149,489.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 192,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,040.95. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $527,417 and have sold 84,250 shares worth $1,373,146. Company insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

