Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.56. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 107,751 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SVNLY shares. Danske lowered Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

