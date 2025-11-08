Critical Analysis: China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) and NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL)

China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR – Get Free Report) and NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and NCR Atleos”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get China Crescent Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NCR Atleos $4.32 billion 0.61 $91.00 million $1.76 20.17

Analyst Recommendations

NCR Atleos has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Crescent Enterprises and NCR Atleos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 NCR Atleos 0 3 1 0 2.25

NCR Atleos has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Given NCR Atleos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NCR Atleos is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and NCR Atleos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A NCR Atleos 3.11% 81.96% 4.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of NCR Atleos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NCR Atleos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NCR Atleos beats China Crescent Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Crescent Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

About NCR Atleos

(Get Free Report)

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others. The Network segment provides a network of ATMs and multi-functioning financial services kiosks for financial institutions, fintechs, neobanks, and retailers; Allpoint network for credit unions, banks, digital banks, fintechs, stored-value debit card issuers, and other consumer financial services providers; ReadyCode to convert a digital value to cash or cash to a digital value; ATM branding solutions to financial institutions; ATM management and services to retailers and other businesses; and engages in the buying and selling of Bitcoins. The T&T segment offers managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients across various industries through communications service providers and technology manufacturers; and professional, field, and remote services for modern network technologies, including software-defined wide area networking, network functions virtualization, wireless local area networks, optical networking, and edge networks. NCR Atleos Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Crescent Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Crescent Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.