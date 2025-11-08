Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and traded as low as $65.8220. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 1,722 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERFSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scient currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERFSF

Eurofins Scient Trading Up 1.2%

About Eurofins Scient

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.