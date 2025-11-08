Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and traded as low as $65.8220. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 1,722 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ERFSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scient currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERFSF
Eurofins Scient Trading Up 1.2%
About Eurofins Scient
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scient
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.