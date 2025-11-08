Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.6727.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average of $187.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.