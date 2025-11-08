GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.92 and traded as high as C$29.00. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$29.00, with a volume of 5,031 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.60.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 0.1%

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company’s operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other.

