Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.79% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $76,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 163,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 309,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 27.7%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.