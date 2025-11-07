Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $205.97 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.63.
About Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
