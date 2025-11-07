Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.83% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $23,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 167.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lee Kelleher Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $108.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

