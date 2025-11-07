Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,172 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 27.7%

Shares of DFIC opened at $32.75 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

