Savant Capital LLC Has $79.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $79,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Regimen Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,812,000 after buying an additional 285,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 31.4%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.