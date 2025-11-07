Savant Capital LLC Has $60.61 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,294 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $60,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

