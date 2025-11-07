Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $334,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 297,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1,021.0% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

