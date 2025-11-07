AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

AES Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AES opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. AES has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AES by 259.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 39,283 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AES by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 129,841 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

