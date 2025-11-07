Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66,833.3% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21,935.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

