Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

