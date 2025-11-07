Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.13% of Perpetua Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $259,910.45. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $353,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,249 shares in the company, valued at $859,826.28. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.02. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.