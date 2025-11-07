Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF $KCCA

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KCCA. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2,030.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 694,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KCCA opened at $16.91 on Friday. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

