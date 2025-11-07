Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after buying an additional 420,149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 950.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 153,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 14.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of BATS BJAN opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $51.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.