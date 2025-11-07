Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 902,347 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLYFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 902,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,249,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 5.17% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 261,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 117,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 249,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $606.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

