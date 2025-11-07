Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Frontier Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Frontier Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

