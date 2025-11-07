Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after buying an additional 924,353 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $162,217,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,589,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.