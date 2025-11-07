GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Position Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in GE Vernova by 6.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 312.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $549.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

