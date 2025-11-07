OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,007 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

