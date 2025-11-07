Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xometry traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 3144430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XMTR. Wedbush increased their target price on Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,734.01. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,049.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,778.75. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 242.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 135,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 942,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

