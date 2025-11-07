J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Releases Earnings Results

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 2.8%

LON SBRY opened at GBX 346 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 223.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 360.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.58.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

