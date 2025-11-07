What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for HLT FY2025 Earnings?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.97. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:HLT opened at $265.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.83 and a 200-day moving average of $259.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

