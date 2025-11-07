Smart Money Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after buying an additional 5,191,374 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after acquiring an additional 838,892 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,058,000 after acquiring an additional 819,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,569,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,171,000 after purchasing an additional 477,188 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,372,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,488,000 after purchasing an additional 450,557 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $78.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

