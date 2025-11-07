Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Stock Holdings Increased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,524. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,272.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,299.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,404.46. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.