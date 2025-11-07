Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

