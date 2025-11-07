Analyzing Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Scienture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Scienture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Scienture alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Scienture has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienture $128,202.00 201.11 $9.07 million ($2.71) -0.28 Inotiv $505.30 million 0.08 -$108.44 million ($2.70) -0.43

This table compares Scienture and Inotiv”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scienture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scienture and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienture 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inotiv 1 0 1 0 2.00

Inotiv has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 327.35%. Given Inotiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Scienture.

Profitability

This table compares Scienture and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienture -10,364.22% -24.47% -19.30% Inotiv -15.63% -15.74% -3.28%

Summary

Inotiv beats Scienture on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienture

(Get Free Report)

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

About Inotiv

(Get Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services, including computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, carcinogenicity studies, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services, as well as model and research services. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.