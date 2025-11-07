Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Headland Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 144,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $75.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

