NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

