5,308 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 1.2%

Republic Services stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.85.

Read Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.