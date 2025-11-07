Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.