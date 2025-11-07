HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE HCA opened at $471.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $478.19.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.53.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

