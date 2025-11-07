The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,163 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up approximately 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mosaic worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 102.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.